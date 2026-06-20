An Italian tourist has died in a fire at a beach hotel in the Dominican Republic, according to reports by Dominican and Italian media citing authorities. According to the Dominican Civil Protection Agency (COE), approximately 1,700 guests at the hotel in the city of Bayahíbe were evacuated to safety.

The nationalities of the affected tourists were not officially disclosed. According to media reports, guests from Italy, France, and Argentina, among others, were staying at the hotel. It was initially unclear whether any Germans were among them. The Italian woman is said to have died of smoke inhalation.

What is known so far

The fire spread rapidly due to the building materials and the winds, explained Juan Manuel Méndez, head of the Civil Protection Agency. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. According to the newspaper “Listín Diario,” at least ten people required medical attention.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours. Videos showed flames destroying part of the hotel facilities as well as straw umbrellas on the beach, with huge black clouds of smoke rising into the sky.

In 2025, 11.7 million tourists visited the beaches and cultural sites of the Dominican Republic. In April 2025, a disaster claimed 235 lives when the roof of a nightclub in the capital, Santo Domingo, collapsed.