Several pupils have died in a fire at a girls' boarding school in Kenya in the early hours of the morning. Local media reported 16 dead and 74 injured, citing a police officer on the scene.

An injured student is evacuated after a fire broke out early this morning at Utumishi Girls School in Gilgil County in central Kenya. Photo: Andrew Kasuku/AP/dpa

Police and rescue services have so far only officially reported several deaths and numerous injured people who are being treated in hospitals in the Nakuru district in Kenya's Rift Valley.

In the morning, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen arrived at the scene of the accident to find out more about the incident. According to the Kenyan Red Cross, the fire was reported at around 4.30 am. There has been no information on the cause of the fire so far.

Poor fire protection at many boarding schools in Kenya

There have been several similar fire disasters at boarding schools in Kenya in the past. In several cases, students were unable to escape to safety due to barred windows or locked dormitories. In September 2024, 17 boys died in a fire at a boarding school near the city of Nyeri.

Many pupils attend boarding schools, especially in rural areas, because this is the only way to attend secondary school - there are no school buses and it can take several hours to walk to school.