Thick plumes of smoke over Lucerne's Old Town: A fire broke out on the roof of the Hotel Continental Park, and the residents had to be evacuated.

Firefighters from the Lucerne Fire Department are battling a fire at the Hotel Continental Park on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Lucerne.

Here's what it's all about A fire broke out on the roof of the Continental Park Hotel in Lucerne on Sunday evening.

The residents were evacuated; so far, there are no reports of injuries.

Despite limited space, firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. Summary created with

The fire department brought the fire at the Hotel Continental Park in Lucerne under control on Sunday evening. The fire raged on the top floor, where several guest rooms were affected. No one was injured; hotel guests and staff were evacuated in time.

The Lucerne Fire Department received the alarm at 7:39 p.m., as its spokesperson, Marcel Spengler, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday evening. By around 10 p.m., the fire was under control but had not yet been extinguished.

According to Spengler, about 120 people from several fire departments were involved in the large-scale operation on Murbacherstrasse near the Lucerne train station.