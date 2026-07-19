The fire department brought the fire at the Hotel Continental Park in Lucerne under control on Sunday evening. The fire raged on the top floor, where several guest rooms were affected. No one was injured; hotel guests and staff were evacuated in time.

The Lucerne Fire Department received the alarm at 7:39 p.m., as its spokesperson, Marcel Spengler, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday evening. By around 10 p.m., the fire was under control but had not yet been extinguished.

According to Spengler, about 120 people from several fire departments were involved in the large-scale operation on Murbacherstrasse near the Lucerne train station.