During the night, the historic castle in the Mansfeld-Südharz district caught fire. Since it is also used as a hotel, guests and staff had to be evacuated.

A fire has broken out at the historic Wallhausen Castle in Saxony-Anhalt, near Sangerhausen. According to the emergency dispatch center, the roof truss was fully engulfed in flames. The first and second floors have also been affected by the fire, the dispatch center reported. 124 firefighters are currently on the scene.

According to this report, the Wallhausen Fire Department is being assisted in its firefighting efforts by numerous fire departments from the surrounding area. According to the command center, a total of 12 fire departments are on the scene. It is currently unclear how much longer the firefighting efforts will continue.

No injuries – hotel guests evacuated

According to the latest information from the police, no one has been injured. Guests and staff were reportedly able to evacuate the castle, which is also used as a hotel, in time. The emergency dispatch center is reporting “smoke from an extensive fire.” Residents in Wallhausen and the surrounding area should therefore keep their windows and doors closed and turn off their air conditioners.

According to the police, it is currently unknown how the castle in the Mansfeld-Südharz district caught fire at 3:10 a.m. The police have also not yet been able to provide any information on the extent of the damage.

Historic castle, privately owned since 2005

The historic Renaissance castle in Wallhausen was built between 1606 and 1613 by the noble von der Asseburg family. The family lost the castle as part of the so-called land reform of 1945. It has belonged to the municipality of Wallhausen since 1950. The castle was used as a school until 2004. Since 2005, it has been privately owned and is now used as a hotel, restaurant, and exhibition space.