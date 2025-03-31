There is currently an absolute ban on outdoor fires in the Italian-speaking southern valleys and Ticino. The picture shows the Calanca Valley in the canton of Graubünden. Archivbild: Keystone

There is currently a considerable risk of forest fires in the Misox, Bergell, Puschlav, Calancatal and Ticino. The federal government classifies the danger as 3 on a scale of 1 to 5. According to Alertswiss, there is an absolute fire ban in the affected regions.

In the Italian-speaking southern valleys and Ticino, there is currently an absolute ban on outdoor fires.

The federal government rates the danger as 3 on a scale of 1 to 5.

A strong northerly foehn wind has been blowing in Ticino since the weekend. This could spread a potential fire within a very short time. Show more

In Ticino, there is an absolute ban on outdoor fires in all regions. According to Warnapp Alertswiss, this was imposed on Monday due to the "damage to forest vegetation and the ground".

All open fires and any activities that could trigger a vegetation fire are currently prohibited in Ticino. The lighting of fireworks and the use of machines that produce sparks are also prohibited near forests. Ashes from households with wood or pellet heating systems must be disposed of with household waste once they have cooled down completely.

Flammable north foehn in Ticino

Spring, with the months of March and April, is usually the peak season for forest fires. A strong northerly foehn wind has been blowing in Ticino since the weekend. This could spread a potential fire within a very short time.

The last major forest fire in Ticino in February 2022 was also caused by a northerly foehn. Back then, the fire raged over an area of 196 hectares on Monte Gambarogno above Lake Maggiore. 50 firefighters and six helicopters were deployed for two weeks.