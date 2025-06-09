  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Paradiso TI Fire breaks out in hotel in Ticino - 60 people evacuated

SDA

9.6.2025 - 08:08

A hotel fire has triggered a police operation in Paradiso TI.
A hotel fire has triggered a police operation in Paradiso TI.
Google Street View

Around 60 people had to be evacuated due to a fire in a hotel in Paradiso TI.

Keystone-SDA

09.06.2025, 08:08

09.06.2025, 08:12

On Monday night, a fire broke out on a balcony on the second floor of a hotel in Paradiso TI. Around 60 people had to leave the building as a precaution and were only able to return to their rooms later. No one was injured.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to the cantonal police. The emergency services quickly extinguished the fire, which was confined to the balcony. One road was closed to traffic while the fire was being extinguished.

More from the department

Biblical festival explained simply. Pentecost - why do we actually have Monday off?

Biblical festival explained simplyPentecost - why do we actually have Monday off?

Accident in Tennessee. Small plane crashes - all 20 passengers survive

Accident in TennesseeSmall plane crashes - all 20 passengers survive

Weather. The thunderstorm season is open

WeatherThe thunderstorm season is open