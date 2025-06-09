Paradiso TIFire breaks out in hotel in Ticino - 60 people evacuated
9.6.2025 - 08:08
Around 60 people had to be evacuated due to a fire in a hotel in Paradiso TI.
On Monday night, a fire broke out on a balcony on the second floor of a hotel in Paradiso TI. Around 60 people had to leave the building as a precaution and were only able to return to their rooms later. No one was injured.
The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to the cantonal police. The emergency services quickly extinguished the fire, which was confined to the balcony. One road was closed to traffic while the fire was being extinguished.