Around 60 people had to be evacuated due to a fire in a hotel in Paradiso TI.

On Monday night, a fire broke out on a balcony on the second floor of a hotel in Paradiso TI. Around 60 people had to leave the building as a precaution and were only able to return to their rooms later. No one was injured.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to the cantonal police. The emergency services quickly extinguished the fire, which was confined to the balcony. One road was closed to traffic while the fire was being extinguished.