Thick plumes of smoke over Lucerne's Old Town: A fire broke out on the roof of the Continental Park Hotel, and the residents had to be evacuated.

Here's what it's all about A fire broke out on the roof of the Continental Park Hotel in Lucerne on Sunday evening.

The residents were evacuated; so far, there are no reports of injuries.

Despite limited space, firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. Summary created with

Firefighters are currently on the scene on Murbacherstrasse in the city of Lucerne. On Sunday evening, a fire broke out on the roof of the Hotel Continental Park; thick plumes of smoke can be seen rising above the building. The Lucerne police have confirmed that the operation is underway, but no specific details are available yet. Videos circulating online also show open flames.

Speaking to the *Luzerner Zeitung*, Marcel Spengler, a member of the Lucerne City Fire Department and media spokesperson for the operation, said it was clear from the start that this was a major incident. The hotel’s guests have already been evacuated and are now being cared for. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

The fire department is currently focusing primarily on preventing the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings. According to Spengler, the operation is being hampered by the limited space and the height of the buildings.

Update to follow...