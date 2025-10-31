Shortly after the start of a Nile cruise, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a tourist ship. The 250 or so guests and crew members escaped with a scare.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out on a Nile cruise ship carrying 250 tourists shortly after the start of the trip.

The fire started in the ship's galley, the exact cause is still unknown.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated in time and remained unharmed. Show more

250 tourists are looking forward to embarking on an adventure cruise on the Nile. A twelve-day trip is planned. Starting on October 28 in Luxor. But suddenly a fire breaks out on the luxury ship.

The cause is still unknown, but the fire was started in the ship's galley.

All tourists and crew members had to be evacuated as quickly as possible. As it turned out later, they escaped disaster.

