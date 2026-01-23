Firefighters and soldiers are battling the blaze day and night, but the inferno could last for months. A new heat wave is looming, and President Macron is visiting the region. What all of this means for the people.

On the French Atlantic coast, firefighters continue to battle the massive wildfire with a large-scale operation and international support, although the situation stabilized overnight. Following a government crisis meeting, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the fire had “stabilized” but was “not yet under control.” “It did not spread further during the night,” but the flames continued to rage. 2,500 firefighters, 18 firefighting aircraft, and 1,500 soldiers are on the scene.

The minister, like the government spokesperson before him, urged people not to travel to the affected Gironde region. The situation has not yet stabilized. Authorities are concerned about another heat wave that is expected to hit the region starting Tuesday. “I don’t want to lull anyone into a false sense of security,” the minister said.

Authorities said that future weather conditions—including the onset of wind and heat—would also be important for firefighting efforts. President Emmanuel Macron was expected to visit the affected tourist region this afternoon, which is being hit by the fire in the middle of peak season.

Fire Department: Firefighting efforts could take weeks

The massive fire could still “last several weeks, or even several months,” before it is completely extinguished, said fire official David Annotel of the French Firefighters’ Association in an interview with France Info. For many weeks and months to come, firefighting units from all over France will have to take turns battling the blaze. While a fire is being extinguished in one place, a new one breaks out elsewhere. “The upcoming heat wave will exacerbate the situation and increase the number of callouts.”

Since Wednesday, more than 220,000 people—including many tourists—have been evacuated to safety from this vacation region on the Atlantic coast, which is also popular with Germans. The fire has now come within 15 kilometers of the city of Bordeaux and has destroyed around 42,000 hectares of forest and scrubland. That is 420 square kilometers, an area larger than the city of Cologne.

About 240 homes were destroyed. Huge clouds of smoke are darkening the sky over a wide area, and the acrid smell is everywhere, making it hard to breathe; air quality has been severely compromised, a dpa reporter in Bordeaux reported.

Huge clouds of smoke hang over the region

Even dozens of kilometers before reaching Bordeaux, a smoky haze hangs over the landscape, and it becomes even thicker once inside the city. The smoke takes a toll on people’s health, and many quickly begin to feel unwell. Your throat suddenly feels dry, your eyes burn, and you’re suddenly out of breath. White soot particles drift over parked cars.

Meanwhile, in Spain, progress has been made in fighting the devastating wildfires, but Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska warned against premature optimism. “The situation with the fires is improving, but only slowly,” Grande-Marlaska told reporters.

According to the minister, the fire in the province of Ávila alone—which has been raging for days less than 100 kilometers west of Madrid—has already consumed an estimated 47,000 hectares (470 square kilometers). This would make it the largest wildfire in Spain’s recent history, as noted by the state-run TV station RTVE, among others.

Tens of thousands of people affected

In addition to the fire in Ávila, forest fires in the Sierra Oeste in the west of the so-called Autonomous Community of Madrid, as well as in the province of Toledo, southwest of the capital, are currently causing particular concern. Together, these three fires have devastated approximately 77,000 hectares of forest and scrubland.

The central government declared a state of emergency for these regions in order to mobilize funds more quickly. According to the Military Emergency Unit (UME), all major fire fronts in Madrid and the neighboring provinces have now been contained, although several hotspots remain active.

The Ministry of the Interior in Madrid most recently estimated the total number of people affected by evacuations and lockdown measures there at around 90,000. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited an emergency shelter on Sunday and offered words of encouragement to those affected.

In the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country, another major fire has been raging since Saturday, having already destroyed 6,500 hectares. About 16,000 people from various towns in the area have been evacuated.

Fires in Italy as well

In Italy, emergency responders have been battling various fires in several regions since the weekend. Following dramatic images from the Gargano Peninsula in the southern region of Apulia, fire officials say operations there are still ongoing. Hundreds of tourists had to be evacuated by boat from beaches there to safety as the flames approached the coast. Firefighting aircraft and ground crews remain on the scene.

In the Basilicata region, dozens of people were evacuated from their homes in the town of Maratea as a precaution. Fierce fires are also still raging on the large Mediterranean islands of Sicily and Sardinia, as well as in the Calabria region.