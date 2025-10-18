Fire department frees 13-year-old girl from tumble dryer - Gallery The fire department frees a 13-year-old girl from a tumble dryer with the help of hydraulic scissors. Image: dpa It is not known why the teenager got into the dryer. Image: dpa Fire department frees 13-year-old girl from tumble dryer - Gallery The fire department frees a 13-year-old girl from a tumble dryer with the help of hydraulic scissors. Image: dpa It is not known why the teenager got into the dryer. Image: dpa

In pain and her eyes kept closing: a girl is stuck in a tumble dryer. Only heavy equipment brings rescue.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fire department in Vienna had to free a 13-year-old girl from a tumble dryer she had climbed into.

As simple attempts to free her failed, the appliance was dismantled using heavy tools while the child's condition increasingly deteriorated.

The girl was taken to hospital with pain in her arm, shoulder and stomach; the background to the incident is unclear. Show more

In Austria, a 13-year-old girl was rescued from a tumble dryer in a complex rescue operation. According to the fire department of the town of Mödling near Vienna on Saturday, the child had climbed into the appliance the day before but was unable to get out again on her own.

The emergency services were called out on Friday evening and initially attempted to free the 13-year-old without technical aids. After this proved unsuccessful, the dryer was dismantled and the drum uncovered.

The girl's condition deteriorated during the operation

In the meantime, the girl's condition deteriorated. She complained of pain and her eyes kept closing, as a Mödling firefighter described. This is why hydraulic shears were finally used to remove the last pieces of clothing and rescue the child, he said.

The 13-year-old was taken to hospital with pain in her arms, shoulders and stomach. It was not yet known why she had climbed into the dryer and how long she had been there before the fire department arrived.