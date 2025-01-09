09.44 am

Presenter Max Loong and his family flee L.A. Instagram / Max Loong

Max Loong and his family are feeling the effects of the fire disaster first hand. "We had to leave our house to find a safer place," writes the TV host on Instagram. The power supply in their area has been interrupted for more than a day and it could take up to 48 hours before it is restored.

Loong describes the situation in Los Angeles as worrying: "Dark clouds of smoke lie over the city. Los Angeles is facing a major challenge and our prayers are with all those affected."

In his Instagram story, the presenter reports on the chaotic evacuation. "It's insane here, there are fires and evacuations," explains one of his sons in front of the camera. Loong shows pictures of the completely congested streets of Los Angeles and describes how difficult it was to find a hotel room: "All the hotels are fully booked. I've never seen the streets so blocked."

In the end, the family of four found a room at the JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. "We're safe," confirms Loong, expressing relief.

Before the family left their home, Loong took precautions: "I filmed the entire facility for insurance purposes." Now the family is following the spread of the fire on a large screen in the hotel lobby, where the latest updates are being broadcast.