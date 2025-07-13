The fire was extinguished by midday on Sunday. Keystone

A fire broke out in a commercial building in Zurich's District 11 on Sunday night. The fire department required a lot of manpower and nerves of steel.

A fire broke out in an office building in Zurich's Kreis 11 district on Sunday night; the fire department was able to extinguish the fire by midday.

One person was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation and neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Extinguishing the fire was difficult due to heavy smoke development; the cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated by the police. Show more

By midday on Sunday, emergency services had extinguished the fire that had broken out in an office building in Zurich's Kreis 11 district. One person was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, according to Schutz & Rettung Zürich (SRZ). No one was in the building at the time of the fire, it added.

The hospitalized person was in the vicinity of the fire scene. The adjacent neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire department emergency call was received by the SRZ operations center at around 2 am. Due to the intense heat and heavy smoke, it was initially not possible to extinguish the fire from inside the building, SRZ wrote in a press release on Sunday. The emergency services prevented the flames from spreading further and spreading to the neighboring building.

Fire nests inside the building

The work was exhausting and manpower-intensive, the statement continued. On Sunday morning, the emergency services used a crane to gain access to the pockets of fire inside the building.

The extinguishing work continued throughout Sunday morning. By midday, the flames were extinguished and the fire department cleared the building. A crane was used to remove the roof and thermal imaging cameras were used to check the temperatures. The cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated by the cantonal and municipal police, wrote SRZ.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the canton of Zurich issued a warning for the Zurich North area due to the fire. Friesstrasse was affected. Due to the strong, unpleasant smell, the population was asked to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. At 7.44 am, Alertswiss gave the all-clear for the area.