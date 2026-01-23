In the middle of the night, hotel guests were forced to evacuate the historic Wallhausen Castle. Hours later, firefighting efforts are still underway. Here’s the extent of the damage and what is known so far.

When a fire broke out in the historic Wallhausen Castle in the middle of the night, hotel guests and staff had to be evacuated. Hours later, the large-scale firefighting operation was still underway. The roof truss of the Renaissance castle, a listed historic building, has been completely destroyed, and more than two-thirds of the second floor has been damaged, said Fire Chief Michael Wiesner at the scene. “Of course, it’s a shame about the cultural heritage. But unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about it. We’ve done our very best and are continuing to fight for it.”

Hotel Guests Brought to Safety in Time

The fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. for reasons that were initially unknown. When the fire department arrived, the roof truss was already fully engulfed in flames. The flames quickly spread to the upper floors of the castle, which is used as a hotel. Guests and staff were evacuated in time. According to the fire department, one hotel guest suffered smoke inhalation. The criminal investigation department has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Firefighters Battle Remaining Hot Spots

Even hours after the fire broke out, three turntable ladders are still in operation. The fire department is now using water mist and foam agents, which penetrate deeper into the burning material and are intended to facilitate the firefighting efforts. Due to the complexity of the operation, Fire Chief Wiesner does not expect the operation to conclude until the early evening hours.

The extent of the damage is significant. In addition to the completely destroyed roof truss, more than two-thirds of the second floor has been damaged. The labyrinthine layout of the castle and hotel complex is further complicating the rescue efforts, Wiesner said. The total cost of the damage could not be estimated at this time.

According to the fire chief, the remaining hotel guests were relocated to other accommodations. The Public Order Office of the Goldene Aue Municipal Association is, among other things, working to ensure that the guests can regain access to their personal belongings and vehicles on the hotel grounds. The smoke warning remains in effect for the time being, even though the smoke has since subsided significantly.

Cause of the fire remains unclear

There is still no information regarding the cause of the fire. According to police, the investigation is exploring all possibilities. However, fire investigators will not be able to examine the building until the fire has been completely extinguished and the castle has cooled down sufficiently. Until then, any statement regarding the cause would be pure speculation, officials said.

The Renaissance castle, a designated historic landmark, was built between 1606 and 1613 by the noble von der Asseburg family. Following the land reform of 1945, the building became municipal property and was used as a school until 2004. Since 2005, the castle has been privately owned and is used as a hotel, restaurant, and exhibition space.