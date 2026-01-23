Here's what it's all about A fire at a pub in Bangkok claimed the lives of 27 people; 71 others were injured.

The fire spread within a matter of seconds; many of the victims apparently died from smoke inhalation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and are looking into, among other things, a technical malfunction and possible deficiencies in the emergency exits. Summary created with

A pungent, toxic stench wafts through Bangkok’s warm morning air. The smell of scorched plastic and wood stings the nose. Only razor-sharp shards of glass protrude from the window frames of the Pub Rong Beer Na Ladprao—explosions triggered by the flames have blown the windows out.

Last night, here in the Chatuchak district, one of the worst fire disasters in Thailand in years occurred. The restaurant suddenly burst into flames around midnight. Twenty-seven people are dead. Seventy-one others were injured, more than 20 of them seriously, according to a report in the “Bangkok Post” this afternoon, citing city officials.

According to reports, the pub owner is also among those seriously injured. Other people who may have been inside the pub are still missing, officials said. Emergency responders brought the flames under control after just under three-quarters of an hour.

On the floor lie plastic sandals, the remains of a red guitar, a charred mixing console, and several fire extinguishers. They are silent witnesses to the tragic events that unfolded just a few hours earlier. That very night, the bodies had been lined up in front of the entrance, covered with white sheets.

An area popular with tourists

The neighborhood is popular with tourists from all over the world because of its huge weekend market. It’s usually a bustling place—but late Sunday evening, live music and cheerful chatter suddenly gave way to screams, sheer terror, and sirens. It remains unclear whether any foreign visitors are among the victims.

In addition to burns, many victims are believed to have suffered severe smoke inhalation, according to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The fire spread rapidly due to highly flammable ceiling and decorative materials, said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

Incense Sticks Instead of Flowers

The authorities have cordoned off the scene of the accident with red tape. Dozens of news crews have arrived and are gathered on the street in front of the pub. Other than that, there aren’t many onlookers or curious glances—that’s not part of the Thais’ rather reserved nature. No flowers or other tokens of remembrance have been laid there so far either. But at a nearby shrine, several women are lighting incense sticks and praying.

Inside, meanwhile, a charred drum set and dozens of bottles—stained white by the firefighting foam—can be seen. Police officers and forensic investigators wearing face masks are on the scene to secure evidence and determine how the inferno could have started.

What triggered the tragedy?

“The smell of smoke still lingers in the air, but it no longer poses a danger,” says firefighter Baf, who is assisting the investigators alongside his colleagues. When asked if it’s already known why the restaurant caught fire, he simply shrugs. There are still more questions than answers.

According to accounts from musicians who had performed at the venue on Sunday evening, smoke reportedly began to rise from a fuse box near the stage. The power then went out, and shortly afterward there was an explosion. Emergency response officials believe that a short circuit in a ceiling-mounted air conditioning unit may have been the cause.

Fleeing toward the restrooms was a fatal mistake

What is certain is that thick smoke and flames spread within seconds. Tragically, most of the guests apparently fled, disoriented, to the rear of the building, near the restrooms, where there was no way out. This is where most of the victims were later found. At least one member of the live band is also believed to have died in the fire.

According to Bangkok’s governor, many people collapsed near the restrooms, blocking escape routes for others. However, the police are also investigating whether emergency exits may have been locked. Meanwhile, numerous patrons rushed screaming out the front door as the pub was already ablaze and massive flames were shooting out of the entrance.

Memories of Other Fire Disasters

“This incident has deeply shaken the entire Thai nation and serves as a painful reminder that such tragedies caused by fires in entertainment venues must never happen again,” said Poramet Ngampichet, mayor of the tourist city of Pattaya. He immediately ordered comprehensive safety inspections of all entertainment venues in Pattaya, which is a two-hour drive from Bangkok.

The tragedy brings to mind, among other things, the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, about six and a half months ago, in which 41 people lost their lives during a New Year's Eve party. More than 100 people were injured, about 80 of them seriously.

The mayor of Pattaya recalled two devastating fires in Thailand: one at the Santika Club in Bangkok in 2009 and another at the Mountain B Club in Chonburi Province in 2022. In 2009, 67 people died in a fire during a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Santika Club in the Ekkamai district. Sparks from fireworks during a stage show had sparked the blaze. In 2022, more than 20 people were killed in a major fire at a nightclub about 150 kilometers southeast of Bangkok. The flames spread rapidly through highly flammable soundproofing material.

Meanwhile, life in Chatuchak is already back to normal at the start of the week. Just a few meters from the scene of the accident, food stalls and street food stands are open. Right next to the pub, hundreds of people are milling about in the Union Mall shopping center at Starbucks Coffee and McDonald’s. Only a few police and fire department vehicles serve as a reminder of the tragedy that unfolded here. And a pungent, foul stench.