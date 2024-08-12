Flames burn a vehicle in a store during a fire in northern Athens. Photo: Michael Varaklas/AP Michael Varaklas/AP

Firefighting aircraft and hundreds of firefighters try to bring the flames under control in Athens. Due to the strong winds, additional evacuations have to be ordered.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Strong winds have caused a forest fire in the north of Athens to get out of control.

The distance of the flames from the city center was still around eleven kilometers as the crow flies in the afternoon.

Numerous people were evacuated.

Athens has called in the EU Civil Protection to help. Show more

A large forest fire has got out of control on the northern outskirts of Athens. Numerous areas were evacuated and the police tried to bring people to safety who did not want to leave their houses and apartments.

The evacuated buildings included three hospitals, a children's home and two monasteries. Several houses are said to have gone up in flames. It was initially unclear how many were affected.

It was the first time that a major fire had come so close to the Greek capital, experts said on television. The distance of the flames from the city center was still around eleven kilometers as the crow flies in the afternoon.

According to the fire department, 702 firefighters and more than 190 vehicles were deployed, with 17 firefighting planes and 16 helicopters providing assistance from the air.

Stormy winds make extinguishing work difficult

Greek Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday that the fire was very dangerous. Strong winds continue to make work difficult for the firefighters. However, the situation is also so challenging because of the recent drought and the impassable terrain, said Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias. Some fire areas on a mountain north-east of Athens were very difficult to reach.

Gale-force winds and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour are expected to continue until the evening, but the wind is expected to subside for the time being during the night. In the dark, however, the firefighting work from the air cannot take place - and in the morning, according to meteorologists, the wind will pick up again.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon around 35 kilometers from Athens and had spread rapidly through the dust-dry woodland due to strong winds. The city center of Athens was covered in thick smoke and ash. There were power cuts in the city, which also affected traffic lights at major road junctions. According to the authorities, 15 people were injured in areas affected by the fire, most of them due to smoke inhalation.

Athens calls on EU civil protection to help

Greece asked for help from other countries in view of the massive fire. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that a helicopter, 180 civil defense personnel and 55 fire engines were arriving from France. According to the Greek civil protection authority, two fire-fighting aircraft were expected from Italy and 75 firefighters and 25 vehicles from the Czech Republic. Spain and Turkey also wanted to support Greece. A team from the Republic of Moldova is already on site,

The Greek coast guard diverted all ferries with the port of Rafina as their destination or point of departure to the port of Lavrion. People who had to leave their homes were accommodated in sports halls and hotels.

There is an increased risk of forest fires in Greece until Thursday. The fire department called on residents to comply with evacuation orders. The authorities pointed out that some residents had refused to leave their homes and then had to be rescued. In doing so, they had endangered the lives of firefighters.

Forest fires are common in the country during the dry, hot summers. However, the authorities have warned that climate change is increasing the risk of fire. Forest fires also raged in neighboring North Macedonia and Albania on Monday in strong winds