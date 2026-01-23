According to a media report, at least 27 people were killed and 63 injured in a devastating fire at a restaurant in the Thai capital, Bangkok. According to the newspaper *Bangkok Post*, 22 of them are reported to have suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken by emergency responders to hospitals for treatment.

The fire broke out around midnight (local time) on Sunday night at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar in the Ladprao district in the northern part of the metropolis. Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reported that night that at least 27 people had died. The public television station Thai PBS, citing emergency responders, even reported at least 30 deaths.

Enormous flames had burst out of the restaurant during the night. After about three-quarters of an hour, the fire department and other emergency responders managed to bring the fire under control. Emergency crews secured the area around the completely burned-out restaurant, as could be seen in photos. The restaurant’s chairs, tables, walls, and ceiling are completely covered in soot, and numerous windows are shattered. The victims’ bodies, covered with cloths, were lined up in front of the restaurant.

The restaurant is located near the popular Chatuchak Market, which is also known internationally. Tens of thousands of people visit the market on weekends, including many foreigners. It was initially unclear whether any tourists were among the victims. There was also no official information initially regarding the suspected cause.