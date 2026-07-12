Drama in Bangkok: A fire breaks out in the middle of the night at a popular pub—at least 27 people have died. What we know so far—and what we don't.

At least 27 dead Fire in Bangkok: What We Know—and What We Don't

According to official reports, at least 27 people have died in a devastating fire in the Thai capital, Bangkok. What we know so far—and what we don't.

What We Know

- The Fire: The fire broke out around midnight (local time) at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar in Bangkok’s Ladprao district. The first emergency calls were received shortly before midnight. Media reports stated that the fire spread extremely quickly. The bar was completely destroyed by the fire.

- Firefighting efforts: According to media reports, firefighters and emergency responders managed to bring the fire under control after about three-quarters of an hour.

- The death toll: During a visit to the scene of the accident that same night, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reported at least 27 deaths. The public broadcaster Thai PBS reported, citing rescue workers, that at least 30 people had died. Seventeen women and eight men have already been identified. The search for additional victims is still ongoing.

- The Injured: Emergency responders transported numerous injured people to nearby hospitals. No further details were available regarding their condition.

- Where the victims were found: According to initial reports, most of the victims were found in the restaurant's restrooms—they were trapped there.

- The location: The restaurant is located near the internationally renowned Chatuchak Market. On weekends, tens of thousands of people regularly visit the market, including many foreigners. At the time of the fire, around midnight, however, the market had long since closed.

- Witness accounts regarding the possible cause: Prime Minister Anutin told Thai media that witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an electrical panel. He said that the power then went out and there was a massive explosion.

What We Don't Know

- The exact death toll: Reports vary between at least 27 dead (Prime Minister) and at least 30 dead (Thai PBS). The search for additional victims is still ongoing—the number could rise further.

- The cause of the fire: So far, there is no official, confirmed information regarding the cause. Witness accounts of smoke coming from a fuse box and a subsequent explosion suggest a technical malfunction—but this has not been confirmed.

- Foreign Victims: It remains unclear whether there are any tourists or foreign nationals among the dead and injured—despite the international fame of the nearby Chatuchak Market.

- The condition of the injured: It is not known exactly how many people were injured or how seriously they were injured.