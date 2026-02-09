A fire in a vehicle shed near Bubendorf BL caused heavy smoke on Monday night. It was not initially known whether there were any injuries in the fire, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper quoted from a report by the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The authorities called on the population in and around Bubendorf to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.
The canton of Basel-Landschaft announced via the Alertswiss warning service that the fire must be expected to spread to neighboring buildings. The affected area should be widely avoided.