The affected area in Bubendorf BL. Picture: Screenshot Alert Swiss

The fire in a vehicle shed in Bubendorf BL causes heavy smoke development. A warning has been issued to the population.

Helene Laube

A vehicle shed has caught fire in the industrial area of Bubendorf BL.

The fire is expected to spread to neighboring buildings.

There is heavy smoke development and unpleasant odors. Show more

A fire in a vehicle shed near Bubendorf BL caused heavy smoke on Monday night. It was not initially known whether there were any injuries in the fire, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper quoted from a report by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The authorities called on the population in and around Bubendorf to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The canton of Basel-Landschaft announced via the Alertswiss warning service that the fire must be expected to spread to neighboring buildings. The affected area should be widely avoided.