A fire with heavy smoke is endangering the population of Bülach and the surrounding area. The federal warning app advises people to close their windows and avoid the affected area.

The federal government warns of a fire with heavy smoke development in Bülach ZH.

The affected area should be avoided and windows closed, recommends Alertswiss, the federal government's warning app. Show more

The burning building is located on Hertiweg in Bülach ZH. Due to the heavy smoke development, Kapo Zurich recommends closing windows and doors and switching off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Swissalert has since given the all-clear.