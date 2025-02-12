Shortly before Carnival in Rio de Janeiro: Fire in costume factory - Gallery A fire has caused considerable damage to the factory. Image: dpa Tens of thousands of people in the stands and boxes and millions watching on television in Brazil and around the world usually follow the parades on the huge catwalk. (archive picture) Image: dpa Shortly before Carnival in Rio de Janeiro: Fire in costume factory - Gallery A fire has caused considerable damage to the factory. Image: dpa Tens of thousands of people in the stands and boxes and millions watching on television in Brazil and around the world usually follow the parades on the huge catwalk. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The world-famous carnival kicks off in around two weeks' time. Now a devastating fire is shaking up the preparations of the samba schools. There are also casualties.

A fire in a carnival costume factory in Rio de Janeiro has caused considerable damage shortly before the world-famous carnival parades. The entire costume production of three samba schools was located in the building, the affected schools announced on social media. "Everything indicates that it was a total loss of material", the news portal "G1" quoted the chairman of the Carnival League, Hugo Júnior.

According to the report, at least 21 people were injured, 10 of them seriously, most of them from respiratory burns caused by smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire was still unclear at the time. The factory did not have an operating license from the fire department, it said.

Mayor promises support

Rio's mayor Eduardo Paes, who assured the victims of support, also said that the affected schools would not be relegated this year. Similar to figure skating, a jury awards marks for the performances of the samba schools in the Sambodrome, where relegation and promotion are also determined at the end.

The world-famous parades begin on February 28 - first with the schools in the promotion class, then with the schools in the first division. "We are committed to looking for solutions that will allow the work to continue and celebrate Carnival with the grandeur that the people deserve," the Carnival League announced.

Six million people expected in Rio

The Rio Carnival is the biggest party in the world, with the city administration expecting a total of six million people in the city. Tens of thousands in the stands and boxes, as well as millions watching on television in Brazil and around the world, usually follow the parades on the oversized catwalk. In addition, hundreds of so-called blocos - carnival groups - will parade through the streets of the metropolis of millions.