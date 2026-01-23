A fire broke out last night in the Emirati metropolis of Dubai. According to the city’s media office, several trucks and RVs caught fire as a result of an “incident” at a workshop in southern Dubai. The fire was extinguished, and there were no casualties.

HANDOUT – The destroyer “USS Jason Dunham” is passing through a canal en route to Jebel Ali for a port call. Photo: MC3 Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Overnight, there had been unconfirmed reports of explosions at the Jebel Ali Port, located in southern Dubai. It is one of the largest container ports in the world and is considered the backbone of the Emirates’ economy and trade. Photos and videos shared on social media reportedly show large plumes of smoke rising into the sky there.

There was speculation as to whether the attack might have been carried out by Iran or by the Houthi militia in Yemen. The militia had already attacked oil infrastructure and the airport in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, in 2022. The Emirates, along with the Gulf state of Kuwait, came under particularly heavy fire during the ongoing war with Iran.