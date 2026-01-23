Wildfires in France and Spain are forcing more and more people to flee. According to authorities, about 141,000 people have been evacuated in southwestern France so far. The fire in western France is approaching the city of Bordeaux.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez emphasized that the country had never before experienced fires on this scale and promised to “do everything” to protect Bordeaux. According to sources close to him, French President Emmanuel Macron called on the armed forces to mobilize and support civil defense “with maximum reinforcements.”

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu sent additional military personnel to the region to help fight the fires, which have already devastated an area of 22,000 hectares there.

Authorities in Bordeaux ordered the evacuation of areas near the city “as a precaution” against the approaching flames. The traffic information website Bison Futé urged drivers to avoid roads in the area to keep access routes clear for emergency services.

On the Cap-Ferret peninsula, a popular destination for vacationers, authorities ordered a complete evacuation. About 44,000 residents and vacationers left the area via the only road toward Bordeaux or by boat across the Arcachon Basin.

Situation Around Madrid Worsens

In Spain, the situation around the capital, Madrid, has worsened. The major fire there is “at its peak” and currently “uncontrollable,” said Carlos Novillo, head of the regional government’s civil protection agency. Strong winds could cause the fire to spread further.

According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, among the 63,000 people who were evacuated or instructed to remain indoors were 5,000 vacationers at a campground. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso called it the “worst fire in history” in the Madrid region and described it as a “catastrophe.”

Impact on NASA

The wildfires in Spain also forced the U.S. space agency NASA to evacuate one of its three global ground stations for deep-space communications. The flames swept across the site in Robledo, about 65 kilometers west of Madrid; potential damage will be assessed as soon as it is safe to do so, the U.S. agency said.