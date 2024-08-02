According to the Glarus cantonal police, the fire in Dörflistrasse in Mühlehorn was reported shortly after 10.30 pm. The fire had spread rapidly, particularly on the upper floors of the complex with apartments and stores.
However, it was brought under control early in the morning of August 2, 2024 by the Glarus Nord and Weesen fire departments and an SBB fire and rescue train.
As the building complex is located in the immediate vicinity of the SBB tracks at Mühlehorn station, train services were interrupted for a good three hours, the cantonal police also reported.
No one was injured in the fire. However, the damage to property amounted to millions.
Around sixty people from the fire department, SBB, the public prosecutor's office and the Glarus cantonal police were deployed, according to the statement. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.