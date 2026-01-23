A fire broke out Sunday evening at the Hotel Continental Park in Lucerne. Media reports described a large-scale fire department operation. The Lucerne Cantonal Police confirmed only that a fire had broken out in the hotel’s attic; there was no information regarding possible casualties.

On Sunday evening, firefighters attempted to bring the fire at the Hotel Continental Park in Lucerne under control.

Brand Fire in the Attic of the Continental Park Hotel in Lucerne

Photos showed a column of smoke rising above the hotel in downtown Lucerne, which is located right next to the train station.

The cantonal police declined to confirm media reports that residents of nearby homes had been evacuated, stating that a press release would be issued at a later date.