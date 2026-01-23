The fire department brought the fire at the Hotel Continental Park in Lucerne under control on Sunday evening. The fire raged on the top floor, where several guest rooms were affected.

Fire, Blaze Fire in the attic of the Continental Park Hotel in Lucerne

A firefighter sustained a minor injury to his arm and was treated at a hospital, according to a statement released by the Lucerne Fire Department early Monday morning.

According to the report, 60 people were evacuated from the hotel and, in some cases, from neighboring buildings. Six people and two firefighters were examined as a precaution for possible smoke-related health issues.

The Lucerne Fire Department received the alarm at 7:39 p.m., as its spokesperson, Marcel Spengler, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday evening. By around 10 p.m., the fire was under control but had not yet been extinguished. According to the statement, the fire was prevented from spreading to other houses.

According to Spengler, about 120 people from several fire departments were involved in the large-scale operation on Murbacherstrasse near the Lucerne train station.