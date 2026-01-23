During the devastating wildfire in southern Spain, both the firefighting efforts and the search for numerous missing persons kept emergency responders on their toes.

According to the Andalusian regional government, the tragedy claimed at least twelve lives—23 people were still listed as missing that evening in the affected area around the towns of Los Gallardos and Bédar in the province of Almería. Before the kickoff of the World Cup quarterfinal match in Los Angeles, in which European champion Spain defeated Belgium, a half-minute of silence was observed for the victims. According to authorities, the dead are believed to include Belgians.

“What concerns us right now are these 23 people who are listed as missing. But that doesn’t mean they’re dead,” Regional President Juanma Moreno told reporters. Luis Ortega, the regional chief of the Guardia Civil (Civil Guard), assured reporters that they were searching for the missing “house to house.” The official remained hopeful: “I don’t think we’ll find many more bodies.”

Meanwhile, firefighting efforts were hampered by high temperatures—which were still around 35 degrees in the early evening—as well as strong winds with gusts of about 40 kilometers per hour. More than 500 first responders were supported that evening by, among other things, 30 firefighting planes and helicopters, as well as drones.

British and Belgian nationals are believed to be among the fatalities

Many of the victims were reportedly trapped by the flames in a vehicle and on the streets during the night leading into Friday and burned to death. According to the authorities, these were people who were trying to flee the flames but chose the wrong escape route. Eight people were seriously injured, four of them critically, officials said.

Based on various indications, it is suspected that there are foreigners among the dead—possibly British and Belgian nationals—but we must wait for the victims to be identified, explained Andalusian Health Minister Antonio Sanz. Moreno and the mayors of the affected towns emphasized that the failure to heed calls to evacuate their homes—particularly by foreigners—likely contributed to the scale of the tragedy. The fire raged not far from popular Mediterranean beaches.

The fire broke out Thursday evening in the town of Los Gallardos, which has a population of 3,000 and is located in the coastal hinterland northeast of the provincial capital, Almería. The collapse of a power line is suspected to be the cause of the fire. According to authorities, the flames had engulfed nearly 4,000 hectares by Friday evening. A highway and several rural roads were closed.

Evacuations saved “many lives”

More than 1,400 people from several towns were evacuated and taken to emergency shelters. A campground that had so far been spared by the flames was also evacuated as a precaution. 400 people, some of whom were elderly, were taken to safe locations. “The evacuations saved many lives,” said Health Minister Sanz.

Even though the region in question is not one of Spain’s best-known tourist hotspots, beaches such as Playa de Mojácar are visited in the summer primarily by Spaniards, but according to official figures, also by tens of thousands of foreign tourists, mainly from the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. Thousands of Britons also live in Almería.

Spain, as well as its Iberian neighbor Portugal and other European countries, have been plagued by a series of wildfires for weeks now. Since the beginning of the year, large-scale fires in Spain alone have already destroyed more than 57,000 hectares of land, according to data from the European Commission’s Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).