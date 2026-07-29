Greek vacation island
Fire on Paros Under Control
After a night of intense fighting, there is no longer an active fire front on Paros. (File photo)
German Press Agency
After a night of terror, people on the Greek resort island can breathe a sigh of relief. Still, the all-clear has not yet been given.
The wildfire on the Greek resort island of Paros is under control. The situation has improved significantly, a fire department spokesperson told the news channel ERTNews. Emergency responders had been battling the flames all night, and several towns had been evacuated as a precaution.
However, the fire department did not give the all-clear—due to the strong winds in the region. Although there is practically no active fire front left, the remaining small hot spots must still be monitored, the spokesperson said.