After a night of terror, people on the Greek resort island can breathe a sigh of relief. Still, the all-clear has not yet been given.

After a night of intense fighting, there is no longer an active fire front on Paros. (File photo)

The wildfire on the Greek resort island of Paros is under control. The situation has improved significantly, a fire department spokesperson told the news channel ERTNews. Emergency responders had been battling the flames all night, and several towns had been evacuated as a precaution.

However, the fire department did not give the all-clear—due to the strong winds in the region. Although there is practically no active fire front left, the remaining small hot spots must still be monitored, the spokesperson said.