Following the nighttime fire at a nightclub in the Thai capital of Bangkok, which left dozens dead and injured, the search for the cause of the disaster is underway. The following morning, Thai authorities reported at least 27 fatalities—nine men and 18 women. Most are believed to have died from smoke inhalation. At least 63 people were injured, 22 of them seriously, according to media reports citing the authorities.

The fire broke out around midnight (local time) at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar in the Ladprao district in the northern part of the metropolis. The pub also features live music and is located near the internationally renowned Chatuchak Market, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors on weekends and is one of the most popular attractions in the Thai capital.

It is still unclear whether any of the victims are foreigners. This cannot be ruled out, as Bangkok is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world. The market itself—one of the largest open-air markets in the world—closes early in the evening, however.

Smoke was coming out of the fuse box

According to accounts from musicians who had performed at the venue on Sunday evening, smoke reportedly began to rise from a fuse box near the stage. The newspaper “Thairath” quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the power then went out, followed shortly afterward by an explosion, and thick smoke spread within seconds.

Most of the victims apparently made the fatal mistake of fleeing to the back of the building, near the restrooms, where there was no emergency exit. This is where most of the victims were later found. Others ran screaming outside while the pub was already ablaze and massive flames were shooting out of the front door.

A Scene of Death and Destruction

When emergency responders finally managed to bring the fire under control after about three-quarters of an hour, they were met with a horrific scene of death and destruction. Little by little, more and more bodies were carried outside and lined up side by side in front of the restaurant—covered with white sheets.

The restaurant was completely destroyed by fire. All that remained were charred chairs and tables, walls covered in soot, and shattered windows. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Prime Minister Anutin visited the scene of the fire that same night.

The police cordoned off the scene of the fire and announced an investigation into the cause of the fire. Family members were asked to contact the authorities and provide DNA samples to help identify the victims.

Memories of the 2009 Fire Disaster

It was not the first fire disaster of this kind in Bangkok. In 2009, for example, 67 people died in a fire during a New Year’s Eve celebration at the “Santika” club in the Ekkamai district. Numerous other patrons were injured. Sparks from fireworks during a stage show had sparked the fire at that time.