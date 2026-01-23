27 dead, at least 63 injured—a fire at a restaurant in the Thai capital, Bangkok, has sent shockwaves through the city. According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, investigators are looking into, among other things, whether emergency exits were blocked and whether the restaurant complied with fire safety regulations.

The fire broke out around midnight (local time) at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar in the Ladprao district in the northern part of the metropolis. According to Thai authorities, at least nine men and 18 women died. Most are believed to have died from smoke inhalation. At least 63 people were injured, 22 of them seriously, according to media reports citing the authorities.

The fire spread rapidly due to highly flammable ceiling and decorative materials, according to Bangkok's governor. Toxic smoke is believed to have contributed to the high death toll. The injured were taken to 16 hospitals in Bangkok.

Area popular with tourists

The single-story pub, which is about 160 square meters in size, is located near the internationally renowned Chatuchak Market, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors on weekends and is one of the most popular attractions in the Thai capital.

It is still unclear whether any of the victims are foreigners. This cannot be ruled out, as Bangkok is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world. The market itself—one of the largest open-air markets in the world—closes early in the evening, however.

Smoke was coming out of the fuse box

The venue also regularly featured live music. According to accounts from musicians who had performed there on Sunday evening, smoke reportedly began to rise from a fuse box near the stage. The newspaper “Thairath” quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the power then went out, followed shortly afterward by an explosion, and thick smoke spread within seconds.

Most of the victims apparently made the fatal mistake of fleeing to the back of the building, near the restrooms, where there was no way out. This is where most of the victims were later found. Others ran screaming outside while the pub was already ablaze and massive flames were shooting out of the front door.

A Scene of Death and Destruction

When emergency responders finally managed to bring the fire under control after about three-quarters of an hour, they were met with a horrific scene of death and destruction. Little by little, more and more bodies were carried outside and lined up side by side in front of the restaurant—covered with white sheets.

The restaurant was completely destroyed by fire. All that remained were charred chairs and tables, walls covered in soot, and shattered windows. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene of the accident that same night.

The police cordoned off the scene of the fire and announced an investigation into the cause of the fire. Family members were asked to contact the authorities and provide DNA samples to help identify the victims. According to reports, the identities of only ten of the deceased could be determined initially.

Memories of the Fire Disasters of 2009 and 2022

"This incident has deeply shaken the entire Thai nation and serves as a painful reminder that such tragedies caused by fires in entertainment venues must never happen again," said Poramet Ngampichet, mayor of the tourist city of Pattaya. He said he immediately ordered comprehensive safety inspections of all entertainment venues in Pattaya, which is a two-hour drive from Bangkok.

He explained that the tragedy was reminiscent of the devastating fires at the Santika Club in Bangkok in 2009 and at the Mountain B Club in Chonburi Province in 2022. In 2009, 67 people died in a fire during a New Year’s Eve celebration at the “Santika” club in the Ekkamai district. Numerous other patrons were injured. Sparks from fireworks during a stage show had triggered the fire at that time.

In 2022, more than 20 people were killed and about 30 others were injured in a major fire at a nightclub about 150 kilometers southeast of Bangkok. The flames spread rapidly due to highly flammable soundproofing material.