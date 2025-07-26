Fire near Athens - Houses in flames - Gallery Fear of the night: The fire-fighting planes and helicopters cannot fly in the dark Image: dpa The clouds of smoke from the fire also spread over the capital Athens, around 25 kilometers away Image: dpa 27 people had to be rescued from their homes - several houses burned down Image: dpa Fire near Athens - Houses in flames - Gallery Fear of the night: The fire-fighting planes and helicopters cannot fly in the dark Image: dpa The clouds of smoke from the fire also spread over the capital Athens, around 25 kilometers away Image: dpa 27 people had to be rescued from their homes - several houses burned down Image: dpa

Several large forest and bush fires have broken out after a long period of drought. One fire north of Athens is considered particularly dangerous; villages there were evacuated and 27 people rescued.

Several large forest and bush fires are keeping the Greek fire department on its toes.

One fire north of Athens is considered particularly dangerous.

Several houses there have already fallen victim to the flames, villages have been evacuated and 27 people have been brought to safety by the police. Show more

The Greek fire department has been battling several large forest and bush fires since Saturday. In particular, a major fire around 25 kilometers north of Athens city center is giving the emergency services a hard time. Several houses there have already fallen victim to the flames, villages have been evacuated and 27 people have been brought to safety by the police. Some residents initially refused to leave their homes, according to media reports.

According to a police spokesman, 145 firefighters, numerous volunteers, 44 fire engines, 7 helicopters and 10 firefighting aircraft are working on the fire. Nevertheless, the flames are currently raging almost unhindered and are being fanned by strong winds, as video footage shows.

Fear of the night

The thick smoke is also drifting over the capital Athens. There is fear of the onset of night: The fire-fighting helicopters and planes cannot fly in the dark because it is too dangerous - so the fire can spread further.

A large fire in the west of the island of Euboea near the village of Nea Artaki, a bush and forest fire in the southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula and a fire on the island of Kythira are also critical and not yet under control.

Extremely high risk of forest fires in many places

According to the fire department, the problem is that the extremely high risk of forest fires in large parts of the country means that the emergency services are widely dispersed. Large fires such as the one near Athens have concentrated the firefighters, making it difficult to contain new fires. The risk of forest fires is expected to remain very high on Sunday.