The risk of wildfires remains high in large parts of Switzerland—and calls for a ban on open fires and fireworks on August 1 are growing louder. Here’s a look at the current rules, why thunderstorms offer little relief, and who is liable if a fire breaks out despite the ban.

In many cantons, there will likely be no fireworks or bonfires on August 1.

Here's what it's all about Due to the ongoing drought, a firefighter from Aargau is calling for a ban on open fires and fireworks on August 1. The Swiss Fire Department Coordination Agency considers the request reasonable.

In large parts of Switzerland, the risk of wildfires is high to very high. Several cantons have already imposed a total ban on fires, and further restrictions are possible.

According to Meteo Switzerland, thunderstorms will bring little relief. A sustained easing of the situation would require prolonged rain. Summary created with

“Hey, Canton of Aargau, it’s high time to issue a total ban on open fires and fireworks well in advance of August 1!” wrote a firefighter from the Fricktal region on the X platform last week. “The ‘relaxation’ this week will not significantly reduce the fire risk.”

In Aargau, there is currently a ban on fires in and near forests, but not an absolute ban on fires. “If it were up to me, I would have imposed a general ban on fires—including a ban on fireworks—long ago,” the firefighter told the “Aargauer Zeitung.”

What is the situation in Switzerland?

The Federal Office for the Environment's hazard map. The darker the color, the greater the hazard. The dead

Following the prolonged heat wave, most of Switzerland is facing a very high (dark red) to high (red) risk of wildfires, as shown on the federal government’s risk map. Only in small parts of Ticino, Graubünden, and the canton of Bern is the risk classified as significant (orange) or moderate (yellow).

What rules are currently in effect in the cantons?

The Federal Office for the Environment's map of measures at the cantonal level. Light gray: no measures; light blue: warning; dark gray: fire ban near forests; gray hatched: absolute fire ban. Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN)

The cantons are responsible for implementing measures. As the Federal Office for the Environment states, cantonal regulations take precedence. Individual municipalities may tighten the measures within their jurisdiction, but may not relax them.

A comprehensive, absolute fire ban is in effect in the cantons of Fribourg, Glarus, Neuchâtel, Ticino, Uri, Vaud, and Valais (shaded gray). Outdoor fires are generally not permitted. This also includes fireworks. A total ban on open fires also applies to parts of Graubünden, although no measures have yet been adopted for certain regions there (light gray).

For all other cantons, including Aargau—which was criticized by the firefighter—a fire ban is in effect in and near forests (dark gray). Only in the Bernese Oberland is there merely a reminder to exercise caution when handling fire in and near forests (light blue).

However, some municipalities have tightened these regulations on their own. For example, the city of Zurich has imposed a total ban on fires within its jurisdiction.

How can the situation be defused?

Thunderstorms like the ones that swept through parts of the country last week do little to alleviate the drought. “These are just a drop in the bucket,” says meteorologist Roger Perret of Meteo News in response to a question from blue News. “It would have to rain continuously for hours—or better yet, days—for the water to really soak into the ground.” However, such weather conditions have become rare in the summer and aren’t expected in the near future. That’s why the drought will likely stick around for a while longer, according to the meteorologist.

What predictions can already be made for August 1?

According to the meteorologist, there are no reliable weather forecasts that extend more than five to seven days into the future. What can be said, he notes, is that there will be hardly any showers or thunderstorms next week, and certainly no prolonged rain, which would be necessary to alleviate the drought.

“But we can’t say yet what will happen in the week leading up to August 1,” said Roger Perret. It’s possible that conditions will remain relatively dry even then. “So there’s a high risk of a fire ban on August 1.”

What do other fire departments say?

“If the situation on August 1 is still the same as it is now, a total ban on fires in the cantons would take some pressure off the fire departments,” says Petra Prévôt in response to a question from blue News. She is the secretary general of the Swiss Fire Department Coordination (FKS). The FKS represents the fire departments of all 26 cantons and serves as the point of contact for national fire department issues. Prévôt finds the Aargau firefighter’s call for a total ban on fires and fireworks understandable given the current situation.

“It’s currently so dry in the forest that the trees are already preparing for fall and shedding their leaves,” said Prévôt. “Of course, there’s a risk if a firework lands in the forest.” In principle, the rules must be followed not only at the location where the fireworks are set off, but also at the point of impact—that is, wherever sparks or burning, hot debris might potentially land.

How many fires are caused by fireworks in Switzerland?

According to the FKS, there are about 120 fires caused by fireworks each year in Switzerland. Compared to the total number of fires, this figure is small, Prévôt said. “Most of them are minor fires, such as those involving mailboxes or trash cans.”

Who is liable for a fire?

Anyone who drives under the influence despite the ban may have to pay a hefty fine. According to the advice magazine "Beobachter", a judicial investigation is launched for every fire. If the investigation identifies a person who acted willfully or negligently, that person must cover the costs. Anyone who starts a fire in violation of a fire ban and thereby causes a fire must expect that this will be considered negligent conduct.