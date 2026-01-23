Major wildfires near Athens, sea rescues in the town of Porto Germeno, fires in the north of the Peloponnese Peninsula and on Crete—and the wind continues to rage.

Several large forest and brush fires are currently spreading across Greece amid strong winds. The largest fire fronts are located about 60 kilometers west of Athens, and the massive clouds of smoke are clearly visible from the capital.

Most recently, several towns in the affected regions were evacuated again this morning as a precautionary measure. In the bay of Porto Germeno, twelve people were rescued from the beach by the coast guard, as reported by the newspaper “Kathimerini.” At least ten houses were also destroyed by fire there, as shown by the broadcaster Ertnews.

Strong winds are causing the flames to spread rapidly. According to a statement by the fire department on Platform X, 325 firefighters and volunteers, 92 vehicles, 18 firefighting aircraft, and 7 helicopters are on the scene in the region. The police are also working around the clock to manage traffic in the region near the popular Peloponnese Peninsula. In the north of the Peloponnese, fires are also burning on two fronts.

Improved Situation in Crete

Firefighters have now brought the large wildfire in the south of the vacation island of Crete under control. However, about 220 firefighters remain on the scene, according to *Kathimerini*. Due to strong winds, aerial firefighting operations are still not possible; at the same time, gusts of wind are fanning existing embers, causing new, smaller fires to flare up. Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the fire are underway; it is speculated that the fire may have been caused by damage to power poles.

The outlook is critical

Meteorologists have not yet been able to give the all-clear for any of the fires in the country—very strong winds are expected to continue. On Saturday, the region around Athens and the southern half of the island of Euboea will be under Level 5, the highest level of wildfire danger. The second-highest level applies to parts of Crete, the Peloponnese Peninsula, and Aegean islands such as the Cyclades and Chios, as well as Lesbos in the eastern Aegean.