The forest in Canada has been burning for days. The flames are now spreading to the western and eastern provinces of the huge country. Half of the 120 or so fires are out of control.

Forest fires have gotten out of control in large parts of Canada. The fires are spreading westwards.

Thousands of people are affected by evacuations. The province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency and is asking for international help.

Sufficient rain to ease the situation is not in sight. Show more

Dangerous forest fires continue to spread in large parts of Canada. According to the latest national forest fire report, around half of the more than 120 fires across the country are burning out of control.

Following the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, residents in the westernmost provinces of Alberta and British Columbia have now also been called upon to move to safety from the affected areas.

There have also been isolated fires in the province of Ontario in the middle east. According to the Canadian newspaper "Globe and Mail", thousands of people were affected by the evacuations.

Drought and wind as the cause

Exceptional drought conditions and wind had encouraged the development and spread of forest fires. "Pray for rain", Manitoba's Premier Wab Kinew called on the population, according to broadcaster CBC.

However, significant rainfall that could help extinguish the flames is not yet in sight. The province of Manitoba had already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and asked for international help.

A state of emergency has also been declared in neighboring Saskatchewan due to the extent of the fires. Even though forest fires occur every year in Canada, particularly between May and September, Saskatchewan's head of government Scott Moe believes the situation is worse than ever before.