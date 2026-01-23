Three major wildfires are raging around the city of Spokane in the northwestern United States. Authorities are calling it the worst natural disaster in the region's history.

According to officials, three wildfires in the U.S. state of Washington have destroyed more than 600 homes and other buildings. The fires are the “worst natural disaster our region has ever experienced,” said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown at a press conference on Sunday (local time).

No injuries or deaths have been reported so far, officials said. However, given the scale of the fires, that could change, said Washington's Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson.

In recent days, three large fires have broken out around the city in the eastern part of the state for reasons that remain unclear. According to data from the nonprofit alert and mapping app Watch Duty, the fires have affected an area of more than 32 square kilometers.

According to authorities, more than 900 first responders were battling the fires on Sunday. Evacuation orders were in effect for thousands of people in and around Spokane. According to the 2025 U.S. Census, Spokane had a population of nearly 231,000. The state of Washington is located in the northwestern United States, on the border with Canada.

"An Unprecedented Wildfire Season"

Governor Ferguson had already mobilized about 100 National Guard troops on Friday. On Saturday, he declared a wildfire emergency for Washington due to drought conditions combined with high temperatures and strong winds.

According to official reports, at least 15 major wildfires are currently burning in the state, covering an area of more than 1,000 square kilometers. Officials described it as an “exceptional” wildfire season.