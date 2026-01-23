The severe wildfires in southwestern France have continued to spread and have reached the greater Bordeaux area. According to authorities, more than 200,000 people have been evacuated in southwestern France since Wednesday. The largest wildfire in the Gironde department has now destroyed about 42,000 hectares of forest and scrubland and is continuing to advance toward Bordeaux.

Overnight, the prefecture ordered the precautionary evacuation of 55,000 more people in several municipalities west and southwest of Bordeaux. According to the fire department, the fire at times produced what is known as a pyrocumulonimbus—a massive cloud of smoke that can generate its own winds, making the fire particularly unpredictable. About 140 homes have already been destroyed.

Interior Minister Warns of a Long Battle Against the Fire

According to city officials, there are currently no plans to evacuate the metropolis of Bordeaux, which has a population of millions. Mayor Thomas Cazenave told the regional newspaper *L'Indépendant* that the residents of Bordeaux are not preparing for an evacuation. At the same time, he emphasized that the city is prepared to respond to any possible developments.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned that the operation would be a protracted one. “It will take a long time to put out the fire,” he said in an interview with “La Tribune Dimanche.”

In the neighboring department of Landes to the south, emergency responders are also battling another major fire. There, the fire has engulfed approximately 3,600 hectares. According to the prefecture, while the fire is now more under control, it has not yet been extinguished.