Execution by firing squad planned. Archivbild: dpa

There are always executions in the USA. Now an inmate in South Carolina is to be executed using an unusual method. He had opted for it himself.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An inmate in the USA wants to be executed by firing squad.

He had decided to do it himself.

Brad Sigmon was found guilty in 2001 of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents in their home with a baseball bat. Show more

For the first time in 15 years, the execution of a prisoner by firing squad is planned in the USA. Brad Sigmon from Greenville in the state of South Carolina is to be shot from a few meters away by three volunteers on Friday evening (local time). Beforehand, he will be tied to a chair in the prison in Columbia, the state capital, a black hood will be placed over his head and his heart will be marked as the target, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Method of execution chosen by himself

Sigmon had chosen the firing squad himself because he did not trust the lethal injection and feared that he would have to suffer for too long, his lawyer said, according to the Greenville News newspaper. The state Supreme Court rejected a request by the lawyers for a stay of execution on Tuesday.

Convicted of brutal murders

Sigmon was found guilty in 2001 of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents in their home with a baseball bat. The two were in different rooms and he kept running back and forth to beat them to death, reported CBS. He had also kidnapped his ex-girlfriend with the intention of murdering her as well. However, she was able to escape.

According to information from the Death Penalty Information Center, South Carolina reintroduced the possibility of execution by firing squad in 2021, but has not yet executed anyone in this way. This was partly because the state was unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. In addition to these two types of execution, South Carolina also has the electric chair.

Five states with firing squads

According to the non-profit organization, in addition to South Carolina, the states of Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah also allow executions by firing squad. The last such execution took place in Utah in 2010.