A crazy day in Florida: first there are injuries after a small plane makes an emergency landing on a road. Hours later, spectacular dashcam footage shows a plane crashing into a vehicle on a highway.

Christian Thumshirn

Spectacular dashcam footage shows a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate I-95 in Cocoa, Florida - and hitting a car in the process. The driver of a Toyota Camry is slightly injured.

Two incidents on the same day

Within a few hours, a second emergency landing occurs on a public road in Florida, this time with a Cessna - two people are injured. The authorities are investigating both cases.

In the video, blue News shows you the unusual course of the accident.

