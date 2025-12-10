  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Aircraft crashes on highway First a Cessna goes down, then a plane rams a car

Philipp Dahm

10.12.2025

A crazy day in Florida: first there are injuries after a small plane makes an emergency landing on a road. Hours later, spectacular dashcam footage shows a plane crashing into a vehicle on a highway.

10.12.2025, 10:42

10.12.2025, 10:43

Spectacular dashcam footage shows a small plane making an emergency landing on Interstate I-95 in Cocoa, Florida - and hitting a car in the process. The driver of a Toyota Camry is slightly injured.

Two incidents on the same day

Within a few hours, a second emergency landing occurs on a public road in Florida, this time with a Cessna - two people are injured. The authorities are investigating both cases.

In the video, blue News shows you the unusual course of the accident.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Bangladesh. After plane crash in Dhaka: 25 children among the fatalities

BangladeshAfter plane crash in Dhaka: 25 children among the fatalities

Latest news. Cargo plane crashes in USA - injuries reported

Latest newsCargo plane crashes in USA - injuries reported

"I am the happiest person, but I am suffering"241 people died in the Air India crash - now the only survivor speaks out