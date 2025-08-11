Following the imposition of high tariffs by the USA, the first advance notifications for short-time working have now been approved. sda (Symbolbild)

The first companies have pre-registered for short-time working following the US tariff hammer. Around 900 employees could be affected.

According to the federal government, a total of twelve such advance notifications have already been approved in July.

Up to 916 employees could be affected by short-time work due to the US tariffs, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

The first Swiss companies have pre-registered short-time work due to the US tariffs. According to the Confederation, a total of twelve such advance notifications were already approved in July.

This corresponds to 2.9 percent of all pre-registrations approved in July, as the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced on Monday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Based on available data, up to 916 employees could be affected by short-time work due to the US tariffs.

Companies under additional pressure

Companies in the machinery, electrical, metal and watchmaking industries are particularly affected by the additional tariffs. "The US tariffs are putting these already struggling companies under additional pressure," wrote the Office for Unemployment Insurance of the Canton of Bern on request.

According to the Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs (DVI), four technology companies in the canton of Aargau with around 160 affected employees currently have a permit for short-time work that is directly or indirectly related to the US tariffs. In the canton of Glarus, one company has pre-registered for short-time work, the state chancellery said on request.

Furthermore, three industrial companies in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden have a permit for short-time working, explained a spokesperson for the canton. They had already previously cited the announced tariffs and the associated uncertainty on the markets as part of the reason for a weak order situation.

Comparison with previous crises

According to Seco, a good 30,000 employees were eligible for short-time work in June 2025. Experience shows that short-time work would also be paid for a good half of them.

Compared to other crises, this figure is in the order of magnitude of the first Swiss franc shock in 2011. The current use of short-time work compensation is at a "much lower level" compared to the financial crisis and the Covid-19 crisis, it added.

The additional tariffs of 39 percent on Swiss imports to the USA came into force last Thursday.