Spirit Airline ceases operations with immediate effect. Spirit Airline

Despite planned state aid, the rescue of Spirit Airlines has failed. The steep rise in kerosene prices has finally brought the ailing airline to its knees.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spirit Airlines ceases operations immediately after a 500 million dollar bailout fails. Around 17,000 jobs are affected.

A planned investment by the US government with a 90 percent stake did not materialize despite the approval of important creditors.

The main reason for the bankruptcy is the massive increase in fuel costs in the wake of the Iran war, which placed an additional burden on the ailing airline. Show more

The US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is suspending its flight operations with immediate effect. A planned rescue of 500 million dollars has failed, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal". In the end, neither government agencies nor private investors were able to provide sufficient funds to stabilize the airline.

The US government had planned to take over around 90 percent of the shares in return for the financial injection. Two out of three important creditor groups had already agreed to this plan. The aim of the rescue was to avert liquidation and safeguard around 17,000 jobs.

The restructuring has recently come under severe pressure - in particular due to the massive rise in fuel costs. By the end of April, the price of kerosene had doubled to around 1.19 dollars per liter. The main reason for this is the war in Iran. Spirit had been struggling to survive for some time, but this price shock is likely to have dealt the airline the decisive blow. This makes it the first direct victim of the economic consequences of the conflict.