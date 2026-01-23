Andy Burnham is a soccer fan, a proud father, and goes jogging in the jersey of his beloved Everton FC. The new British prime minister, who will be tasked this morning by King Charles III with forming a government, describes himself as “down-to-earth” and “close to the people.” Is that enough to lead the United Kingdom out of the crisis? Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch predicted a “rude awakening.”

Burnham's Political Profile

Keir Starmer’s successor had indeed been away for a long time, enjoying political life as mayor—closer to the people and with more freedom. But Burnham knows the ins and outs of Westminster very well. As a member of Parliament, he had already tried (unsuccessfully) to be elected leader of the Labour Party in 2010 and 2015. Last Friday, he was appointed without opposition.

“Who is Andy Burnham?” the BBC recently sought to find out. Among the options was the description “ruthless power broker.” The report cites not only Starmer’s downfall—to which Starmer himself, however, contributed significantly—but also recent reports that Burnham, contrary to Labour’s previous stance, might once again approve new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

In his first speech, the 56-year-old presented himself as a classic social democrat and a Labor politician positioned slightly to the left of center. He promised to shift political and economic power back more firmly into public hands and away from London to the regions. He wants to establish his party as a force that is close to the people, free of factional strife. However, so as not to alienate anyone, he also said he wanted to explicitly involve businesses.

Burnham's Personal Life

Burnham grew up with two brothers in the quiet village of Culcheth, located between Manchester and Liverpool. His parents, who both worked, were reportedly staunch Labour supporters. It is said that, as a young teenager, a drama series about an unemployed man inspired him to become politically active as well.

Burnham has known his wife, Marie-France van Heel, since his college days; the couple has been married since 2000. Burnham is now the father of three children. He even mentioned his love for Everton FC—the Liverpool club that is less well-known in Germany—in his inaugural speech as Labour leader. He hopes to demonstrate his connection with the people again in the coming season by purchasing a season ticket.

Burnham's Challenges

How do you get a nation back on its feet when it practically calls itself “Broke Britain”—that is, a Britain in ruins? Burnham’s two conservative predecessors, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, offered the new prime minister some well-meaning advice over the weekend for his first few days in office, noting that he doesn’t have much time because the British tend to wear out one prime minister after another.

Burnham faces many of the problems that his immediate predecessor, Starmer, was unable to solve. The British economy is faltering, the nation is losing influence in foreign policy, and the population is suffering from social inequality and very tangible issues such as a housing shortage and high energy costs. Announcements regarding measures to create more financial leeway are expected as early as today.