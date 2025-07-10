The model now being auctioned is a unique piece with a shoulder strap, particularly deep cut, brass fittings, a built-in nail clipper - and clear signs of wear, as Jane Birkin carried the bag herself for years. Archivbild: AFP

At an auction in Paris, the first Birkin bag from the Hermès fashion house was sold for a record price of almost 8.6 million euros (around 8 million Swiss francs). The iconic bag is named after the British actress and singer Jane Birkin, who was involved in the design. Observers had expected a price of several hundred thousand euros at the Sotheby's auction.

The very first Birkin handbag has been sold in Paris for 8.6 million euros (around 8 million Swiss francs)

The iconic piece from 1984 is considered the forefather of all so-called It bags - handbags that are coveted fashion and status symbols.

It was designed together with the British actress and singer Jane Birkin (1946-2023), who also gave the bag its name. Show more

Almost 8.6 million euros (around 8 million Swiss francs) for an old handbag: the prototype of the legendary Birkin bag changed hands for a record price in Paris. Applause broke out in the Sotheby's auction room on Thursday when the hammer fell. The 40-year-old handbag with integrated nail clippers was designed for the actress Jane Birkin. The identity of the new owner was not initially revealed.

The auction house had not previously given an estimated value for the bag. Only interested parties who had previously registered were able to bid. The most expensive handbag sold to date was a diamond-studded Kelly bag by Hermès made of crocodile leather, which changed hands for a measly 440,000 euros (around 410,000 Swiss francs).

The idea for the handbag was born on an airplane

"It's incredible that a bag originally designed by Hermès as a practical accessory for Jane Birkin has become the most coveted bag in history," said Morgane Halimi, Head of Handbags and Fashion at Sotheby's, before the auction. The bag is a unique piece of fashion history that has become a pop culture phenomenon.

British actress Jane Birkin once complained to the person sitting next to her on a flight from Paris to London that she couldn't find a bag that met her needs as a young mother. But she turned to exactly the right person: Her seatmate Jean-Louis Dumas was the managing director of Hermès at the time and had a handbag designed for Birkin that could also hold baby bottles.

Luxury product and status symbol

The handmade prototype made of black leather has a shoulder strap, an integrated nail clipper and is decorated with the actress's initials. Jane Birkin occasionally decorated the handbag with stickers from the aid organizations Unicef and Doctors Without Borders. The stickers are still in place today.

The Birkin Bag later became a luxury product and status symbol. It is still produced by hand in small quantities and sold at enormous prices - and copied by many manufacturers. Depending on the features, it can cost several thousand or even several hundred thousand euros.