This image taken by Euclid shows numerous stars and galaxies. Keystone

For the first time since the launch of the European space probe "Euclid", the European Space Agency Esa has published detailed observations from the telescope. The new telescope with Swiss participation "Euclid" has observed millions of galaxies in a short space of time.

"We are opening up a treasure trove of information for scientists," said Esa Science Director Carole Mundell. According to Valeria Pettorino, who works on "Euclid" at Esa, only one week of observations will be published, but this is around 35 terabytes of data - "the equivalent of 200 days of video streaming at the highest quality".

Clotilde Laigle from the Euclid consortium described the probe as a "gold mine of data".

Swiss research institutes are also significantly involved in the Euclid mission, which was launched in 2023. These include the University of Zurich (UZH), the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW), the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and the University of Geneva (Unige).