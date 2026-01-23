A wildfire in the Canadian province of British Columbia has spread at breakneck speed. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes. Police have now confirmed the first fatality.

A fire is raging in western Canada, having already forced thousands of people to flee and claiming at least one life—a lake may now prevent the flames from spreading further.

The severe wildfire in western Canada has claimed its first life. Canadian police confirmed that an 80-year-old woman died during the evacuation on Friday after the rapidly spreading fire broke out near Summerland in the province of British Columbia. Her death is believed to be related to the fire, police in nearby Penticton said. The exact cause of death is under investigation. According to police, no other deaths have been reported so far.

The devastating fire northeast of Vancouver, which has already spread to 136 square kilometers, is still not under control. However, it has not been spreading as quickly recently: According to media reports, a large portion of the fire front has reached nearby Lake Okanagan. Emergency responders were working to protect homes on the outskirts of Summerland, a community with a population of about 12,000. Evacuation orders for thousands of people remained in effect on Sunday (local time).

Media: More Than 100 Wildfires Already in British Columbia

About 20,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes due to the flames. According to authorities, more than 50 people who had been trapped by the fire were rescued by helicopter. The “Ground News” website quoted Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes as saying that it was completely unclear when they would be able to return to their homes. He cited contaminated water and downed power lines as reasons. “Until we’re certain that the entire infrastructure is safe, we can’t really let people return.”

Firefighting efforts continue to be hampered by hot, dry weather and thick smoke. Emergency responders are also receiving assistance from abroad, including from Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Saturday due to the numerous wildfires in the province.

According to media reports, more than 100 wildfires have recently been recorded in British Columbia, nearly half of which were out of control. Other Canadian provinces, such as Ontario and Quebec, have also had to contend with major wildfires this year.