Crude oil reserve tanks near Tokyo. (archive picture) Keystone

A shipment of Russian crude oil arrived in Japan on Monday. It is the first shipment from Moscow since the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the war in the Middle East, according to local media reports.

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Japan is dependent on the Middle East for around 95 percent of its oil imports. The government is making efforts to diversify the country's energy sources.

A tanker carrying crude oil from the Sakhalin-2 gas production project reached the coast of Imabari in the southwest of the country on Monday, several Japanese media reported, citing anonymous representatives of the wholesaler Taiyo Oil.

The media also reported that the Ministry of Economy had instructed Taiyo Oil to accept the delivery. The oil is to be transported to a refinery, where it will be used to produce petrol, naphtha - used in the manufacture of plastics, fibers and paints, among other things - and other petroleum products.

The oil supply is affected by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by the USA and Iran. Around a fifth of the world's oil production is transported through the Strait in peacetime, around 80 percent of which goes to Asia. The Strait has been effectively closed since the US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

Relations between Japan and Russia have deteriorated since Japan imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine and thus joined the Western punitive measures.

Japanese MP Muneo Suzuki, who is known for his close ties to Russia, said on Monday that Moscow was ready for talks with Tokyo at foreign minister level. Suzuki had exchanged views with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the Kyodo news agency reported.