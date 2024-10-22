In Germany, an infection with the new Mpox variant Klade Ib has been detected for the first time. The infection occurred abroad and was detected last Friday, the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced in Berlin on Tuesday.
According to the RKI, however, it "still does not assume an increased risk" despite the detection. It is monitoring the situation "very closely" and adapting its recommendations if necessary. Close physical contact is "necessary for the transmission of Mpox". The institute responsible for combating infectious diseases did not provide any further details on when and in whom the first infection occurred.
The new Mpox variant Klade Ib has been spreading in several African countries for several months. According to the authorities, a total of 1,100 people have died from the variant since the beginning of the year, and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern in mid-August.
According to the WHO, clade Ib is more contagious and more dangerous than previous Mpox variants. In Switzerland, the epidemiological situation is stable, writes the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on its website. Only a few sporadic cases of the old clade IIb variant have been reported.