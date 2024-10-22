The new Mpox variant clade Ib has been detected for the first time in Germany. Keystone

A first infection with the more contagious Mpox variant clade Ib has been detected in Germany. The RKI does not see an increased risk, as close physical contact is required for infection.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Mpox variant clade Ib has reached Germany. A first infection has been detected, the infection occurred abroad.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which is responsible for combating infectious diseases, does not believe there is an increased risk.

The new Mpox variant clade Ib has been spreading in several African countries for several months. Show more

In Germany, an infection with the new Mpox variant Klade Ib has been detected for the first time. The infection occurred abroad and was detected last Friday, the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced in Berlin on Tuesday.

According to the RKI, however, it "still does not assume an increased risk" despite the detection. It is monitoring the situation "very closely" and adapting its recommendations if necessary. Close physical contact is "necessary for the transmission of Mpox". The institute responsible for combating infectious diseases did not provide any further details on when and in whom the first infection occurred.

The new Mpox variant Klade Ib has been spreading in several African countries for several months. According to the authorities, a total of 1,100 people have died from the variant since the beginning of the year, and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern in mid-August.

According to the WHO, clade Ib is more contagious and more dangerous than previous Mpox variants. In Switzerland, the epidemiological situation is stable, writes the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on its website. Only a few sporadic cases of the old clade IIb variant have been reported.

