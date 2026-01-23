The first half of July in Switzerland this year was record-breakingly warm and very dry. Nationwide, temperatures averaged 4.4 degrees above the 1991–2020 norm, according to a report released by Meteonews on Wednesday.

It was thus warmer than during the previous warmest July, in 2015. The largest temperature surplus was observed from Lake Geneva through the Jura Mountains to northwestern Switzerland, averaging 4.5 to 5.5 degrees. On La Dôle, it was as high as six degrees. Temperatures were closest to normal in Graubünden and parts of eastern Switzerland, but even there, the positive deviation was around two degrees.

New record highs were recorded in Ticino on July 8. In Locarno-Monti, the temperature reached 37.4 degrees, which, according to Meteonews, was the highest July temperature ever recorded since measurements began in 1935. In the Magadino Plain, 37.3 degrees even set an all-time record dating back to 1953, as the private weather service further reported.

The number of hot days with temperatures above 30 degrees was also exceptionally high. Lugano and Locarno in Ticino have already had 13 hot days, while the average for the entire month of July is around five to seven days.

In Basel, with 11 hot days so far this month, the total is already well above the average for July (5.3 hot days); the same is true for Geneva (7.1) and Bern (3.9), each with 10 hot days, and Zurich with six (3.9).

Severe Drought

In addition to the heat, there was severe drought. Across Switzerland, precipitation in the first two weeks of July was 65 percent below normal. Some weather stations, such as Bière (VD), Fribourg, and Cimetta in Ticino, recorded no rain at all, the report added.

The weather was accompanied by above-average amounts of sunshine. In many places, the duration of sunshine was 30 to 60 percent above normal. Thunderstorms, on the other hand, were rare.

According to data from MeteoSwiss, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, this was the summer start with the fewest lightning strikes since 2015.