Tiger mosquitoes can also transmit West Nile virus. (symbolic image) Keystone

A West Nile virus infection has occurred for the first time in Switzerland, in Ticino. According to the authorities, there is no risk to the population as the mosquito season is over and the virus is not transmitted from person to person.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is an "expected event", the Ticino Department of Health and Social Affairs announced on Thursday.

The virus had already been detected in mosquitoes monitored by the Supsi University of Applied Sciences in Ticino. Its spread was also known in north-eastern Italy. Ticino had been preparing for the first case of West Nile virus for some time.