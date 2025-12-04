  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Health First indigenous case of West Nile virus infection in Ticino

SDA

4.12.2025 - 10:15

Tiger mosquitoes can also transmit West Nile virus. (symbolic image)
Tiger mosquitoes can also transmit West Nile virus. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A West Nile virus infection has occurred for the first time in Switzerland, in Ticino. According to the authorities, there is no risk to the population as the mosquito season is over and the virus is not transmitted from person to person.

Keystone-SDA

04.12.2025, 10:15

It is an "expected event", the Ticino Department of Health and Social Affairs announced on Thursday.

The virus had already been detected in mosquitoes monitored by the Supsi University of Applied Sciences in Ticino. Its spread was also known in north-eastern Italy. Ticino had been preparing for the first case of West Nile virus for some time.

More from the department

OSCE Ministerial Council. Federal Councillor Cassis discusses OSCE Chairmanship with European partners

OSCE Ministerial CouncilFederal Councillor Cassis discusses OSCE Chairmanship with European partners

Retail trade.

Retail trade"Made in misery"? Italy's luxury fashion in our sights

The Netherlands. Three killed in accident after pursuit in The Hague

The NetherlandsThree killed in accident after pursuit in The Hague