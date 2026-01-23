Streaming and cloud-based work even above the clouds: Lufthansa is launching its first jet equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi from the U.S. provider Starlink—and Swiss is expected to follow suit soon. If you want to surf the web for free, there’s one thing you’ll need to do.

On August 19, a Lufthansa jet equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi is scheduled to take off for the first time. The service is also scheduled to be introduced at its subsidiary Swiss later this year. (File photo)

The Lufthansa Group is equipping its entire fleet with satellite internet from the U.S. provider Starlink. First up, a medium-haul Airbus A320neo operated by the parent company Lufthansa will take off with the new Wi-Fi service this coming Wednesday (August 19), the company announced. Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss is set to follow suit before the end of the current half-year. Passengers will then be able to use high-speed internet on board to browse the web on their own devices, stream content, or work on their company networks.

Lufthansa touts that the online bandwidth will, in many cases, exceed home or office Internet connections. This makes the German company one of the first airlines worldwide to offer Starlink. The service is part of SpaceX, the company owned by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, which has deployed more than 9,000 satellites for this service. Numerous airlines have already announced plans to switch to Starlink. In Europe, Air Baltic is among the pioneers.

Free of charge after registration

Lufthansa has announced that internet access will remain free for all status customers as well as for passengers who create a user account for the so-called “Travel-ID.” The company did not provide any details regarding the investment amount. The necessary technology will be installed in the aircraft during scheduled maintenance stops. “By 2029, all approximately 850 aircraft in the group will be equipped with this technology,” explains Executive Board member Dieter Vranckx.

A spokeswoman explained that expansion plans are already in place for all of the group's airlines. In addition to Lufthansa's A320 fleet, the next phase will involve aircraft from the subsidiaries Swiss, Austrian, and Brussels Airlines.

New Etiquette in the Locker Room

Terms of use have been drafted for the new service offered through the “Lufthansa Group WiFi” portal, which users must first agree to. Among other things, passengers are required to always wear headphones when playing audio and video content, to refrain from making voice and video calls, and not to broadcast live streams from aboard the aircraft.