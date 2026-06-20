A major wildfire is keeping firefighters on the Greek island of Euboea on high alert. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon near the villages of Mesochoria and Raptei—the fire department urged residents via Twitter to evacuate their villages as a precaution. According to media reports, 120 firefighters, along with 35 fire trucks, seven helicopters, and eight planes, are on the scene. The island’s online platform Evima reported that the flames were approaching homes.

Strong winds are blowing in the region, fueling and spreading the flames. Strong winds are expected to continue on Sunday as well. The fire on Euboea is the first major wildfire in Greece this year. Compared to previous years, the country has so far gotten off lightly. However, Euboea, Greece’s second-largest island, has been repeatedly and severely affected by fires for years. For example, during devastating fires in the summer of 2021, tens of thousands of hectares of forest on the densely forested island were destroyed by the flames.